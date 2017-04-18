Melenchon proposes French colonies jo...

Melenchon proposes French colonies join ALBA

10 hrs ago Read more: Green Left Weekly

French Guiana, in South America, and the French West Indies, in the Caribbean, could join the anti-imperialist Bolivarian Alliance for the People's of Our America , if left-wing candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon were to win France's presidential election. ALBA was founded by Venezuela and Cuba in 2004 as an alternative to neoliberal free trade agreements, and now includes 11 Latin American and Caribbean nations.

Chicago, IL

