French overseas territories kick off ...

French overseas territories kick off presidential vote in key election

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: The Toronto Star

Election stations opened in French overseas territories one day earlier than on the mainland as polls showed a tight race between the top contenders. With some 24 hours left to pick their candidate in the first round of the French presidential election, voters in Paris say many issues will be difficult to solve regardless of who wins the tight race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Suriname trade delegation heading to Guyana (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News ISRO's Indian satellite GSAT-16 in French Guian... (Oct '14) Oct '14 doc 1
Hmong living in French Guiana (Jan '06) Sep '14 collegestudent 36
News Latin American countries, defining the region a... (Feb '13) Mar '14 hi there 2
News Meltdown pain felt in remnants of French empire (Mar '09) Jan '14 Anonymous 12
Do you want to get pregnant or get your ex back... (Sep '13) Sep '13 joy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,877 • Total comments across all topics: 280,824,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC