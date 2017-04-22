French overseas territories kick off presidential vote in key election
Election stations opened in French overseas territories one day earlier than on the mainland as polls showed a tight race between the top contenders. With some 24 hours left to pick their candidate in the first round of the French presidential election, voters in Paris say many issues will be difficult to solve regardless of who wins the tight race.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|PearlzOfPeace
|23
|Suriname trade delegation heading to Guyana (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|ISRO's Indian satellite GSAT-16 in French Guian... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|doc
|1
|Hmong living in French Guiana (Jan '06)
|Sep '14
|collegestudent
|36
|Latin American countries, defining the region a... (Feb '13)
|Mar '14
|hi there
|2
|Meltdown pain felt in remnants of French empire (Mar '09)
|Jan '14
|Anonymous
|12
