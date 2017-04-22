French Guiana strike ends

French Guiana strike ends

10 hrs ago Read more: Advanced-television.com

The European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, is getting back to work. The industrial action which had caused a near-complete month-long closedown of the region ended on April 21 when the French government and strike leaders signed an 'Accord de Guyane' agreement.

Chicago, IL

