French Guiana in total shutdown
The territory has regained control of its space station but anger there is not going away. Despite being in South America, French Guiana remains part of France and has been paralysed by protests against a lack of investment from the mainland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|PearlzOfPeace
|23
|Suriname trade delegation heading to Guyana (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|ISRO's Indian satellite GSAT-16 in French Guian... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|doc
|1
|Hmong living in French Guiana (Jan '06)
|Sep '14
|collegestudent
|36
|Latin American countries, defining the region a... (Feb '13)
|Mar '14
|hi there
|2
|Meltdown pain felt in remnants of French empire (Mar '09)
|Jan '14
|Anonymous
|12
|Do you want to get pregnant or get your ex back... (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|joy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC