Arianespace still shut down at Devil'...

Arianespace still shut down at Devil's Island

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Advanced-television.com

The French government has reportedly promised French Guiana a special payment of $4 billion if the region's strikers end their protest actions. The national strike has closed down all activity at the French-owned spaceport at Kourou and the former prison of Devil's Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advanced-television.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Suriname trade delegation heading to Guyana (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News ISRO's Indian satellite GSAT-16 in French Guian... (Oct '14) Oct '14 doc 1
Hmong living in French Guiana (Jan '06) Sep '14 collegestudent 36
News Latin American countries, defining the region a... (Feb '13) Mar '14 hi there 2
News Meltdown pain felt in remnants of French empire (Mar '09) Jan '14 Anonymous 12
Do you want to get pregnant or get your ex back... (Sep '13) Sep '13 joy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,501 • Total comments across all topics: 280,048,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC