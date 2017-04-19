Arianespace 2017 launch plans in tatters

Arianespace 2017 launch plans in tatters

19 hrs ago

This past Easter weekend saw many of the informal roadblocks in French Guiana lifted so that residents could do some essential food shopping. But the barriers stayed firmly in place on the main road from the capital Cayenne to the French space centre at Kourou, forcing a total close-down of activities at the Arianespace launch site.

Chicago, IL

