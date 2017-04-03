U.S. citizens warned against travel t...

U.S. citizens warned against travel to French Guiana

Friday Mar 24 Read more: Reuters

The State Department warned U.S. citizens on Friday to avoid travel to French Guiana due to widespread protests that it said have potential to become violent in the main cities of Kourou and Cayenne and have shut down the international airport. In a statement, the State Department advised U.S. visitors to avoid crowds, noting that the protests have shut down roads, schools, businesses and municipal buildings.

