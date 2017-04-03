Spaceport protest delays rocket launc...

Spaceport protest delays rocket launch in French Guiana

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Newsday

The launch of a French rocket from a space centre in French Guiana has been delayed after workers erected barricades as part of a labour dispute. The Ariana 5 rocket was due to take a South Korean satellite and a Brazilian satellite into orbit later on Tuesday.

