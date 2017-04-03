Protesters march in French Guiana ahe...

Protesters march in French Guiana ahead of negotiations

People march to support a general strike in Cayenne, French Guiana, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. France announced Tuesday that it will send two high-level ministers to French Guiana as more than 10,000 protesters marched through the streets of the French territory in South America during the second day of a general strike over crime and economic hardship.

