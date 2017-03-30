French Guiana Unrest Attracts French ...

French Guiana Unrest Attracts French Presidential Election Focus

Protests in French Guiana have snowballed into a general strike, bringing the French overseas territory to attention as presidential election candidates vie to make the most political capital from it. Unrest was sparked in late February due to concerns about crime rates with the 'Collective of 500 brothers' group, known for their uniform of black shirt and balaclava, at the forefront of protests.

Chicago, IL

