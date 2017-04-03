Columbus Discovered a Gold Mine

March 23, 2017 Bob Moriarty of 321 Gold looks at the bankable feasibility study that just came out on Columbus Gold's Montagne d'Or gold project in French Guiana and concludes that it's going to be a mine. And Columbus Gold Corp. proved that they discovered a gold mine with their press release of March 20th, 2017, covering the bankable feasibility study I said was coming by the end of March in the piece I wrote about them in January .

