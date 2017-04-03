BFS for Columbus Gold's Montagne d'Or...

BFS for Columbus Gold's Montagne d'Or Fuels M&A Speculation

Thursday Mar 30

March 30, 2017 The release of the bankable feasibility study for the JV Montagne d'Or gold project in French Guiana, with Columbus Gold in partnership with Nordgold, has experts speculating on buyout prospects. A bankable feasibility study on Montagne d'Or was released on March 20. Nordgold needed to deliver the study in order to earn in a 55.01% share of the project.

Chicago, IL

