BFS for Columbus Gold's Montagne d'Or Fuels M&A Speculation
March 30, 2017 The release of the bankable feasibility study for the JV Montagne d'Or gold project in French Guiana, with Columbus Gold in partnership with Nordgold, has experts speculating on buyout prospects. A bankable feasibility study on Montagne d'Or was released on March 20. Nordgold needed to deliver the study in order to earn in a 55.01% share of the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestorIdeas.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|PearlzOfPeace
|23
|Suriname trade delegation heading to Guyana (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|ISRO's Indian satellite GSAT-16 in French Guian... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|doc
|1
|Hmong living in French Guiana (Jan '06)
|Sep '14
|collegestudent
|36
|Latin American countries, defining the region a... (Feb '13)
|Mar '14
|hi there
|2
|Meltdown pain felt in remnants of French empire (Mar '09)
|Jan '14
|Anonymous
|12
|Do you want to get pregnant or get your ex back... (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|joy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC