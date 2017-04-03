Ariane 5 Launch Halted Indefinitely a...

Ariane 5 Launch Halted Indefinitely as Kourou Unrest Continues

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Space.com

An Ariane 5 launch already twice delayed by French Guiana labor unrest was put on indefinite hold Thursday as protests shut down roads, schools and municipal buildings in the South American territory that hosts Europe's main spaceport. Arianespace was slated to launch a pair of satellites for Brazil and South Korea on Tuesday evening from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana, but protests, road blockades and a strike by the space center's transportation and logistics contractor Endel combined to prevent the Ariane 5 from rolling out to the launch zone.

