CMR Instrumentation, Sensor Control for French Navy Newbuild

CMR GROUP, the marine automation and instrumentation specialists, has supplied the French Navy's latest maritime patrol vessel with advanced marine condition monitoring and sensor equipment. The deal sees a fully integrated instrumentation and sensor control platform specified for the Light Patrol Vessel La Confiance, in a move that reflects CMR's continuing expansion in the sector as one of the leading designers and suppliers of next generation marine technology.

Chicago, IL

