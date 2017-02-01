CMR Instrumentation, Sensor Control for French Navy Newbuild
CMR GROUP, the marine automation and instrumentation specialists, has supplied the French Navy's latest maritime patrol vessel with advanced marine condition monitoring and sensor equipment. The deal sees a fully integrated instrumentation and sensor control platform specified for the Light Patrol Vessel La Confiance, in a move that reflects CMR's continuing expansion in the sector as one of the leading designers and suppliers of next generation marine technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|PearlzOfPeace
|23
|Suriname trade delegation heading to Guyana (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|ISRO's Indian satellite GSAT-16 in French Guian... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|doc
|1
|Hmong living in French Guiana (Jan '06)
|Sep '14
|collegestudent
|36
|Latin American countries, defining the region a... (Feb '13)
|Mar '14
|hi there
|2
|Meltdown pain felt in remnants of French empire (Mar '09)
|Jan '14
|Anonymous
|12
|Do you want to get pregnant or get your ex back... (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|joy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC