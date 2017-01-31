Stunning images show life in the Amaz...

Stunning images show life in the Amazon Reef

Read more: Daily Mail

It contains a vast array of corals, sponges and fish, but until now, the Amazon's mysterious 3,668 square mile reef has remained unexplored. Greenpeace researchers have now visited the Amazon Reef for the first time, in an attempt to document the unknown sea creature that live in the region.

Chicago, IL

