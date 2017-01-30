Soyuz rocket places Spanish satellite into space1 hour ago

Soyuz rocket places Spanish satellite...



Saturday Jan 28

A Russian-built Soyuz rocket blasted off from French Guiana and successfully placed into orbit a Spanish telecommunications satellite, the French launch company Arianespace said. It said the rocket took off from the Guiana Space Center at 10:30 pm local time Friday .

