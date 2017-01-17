New Jersey Audubon Tracks Endangered ...

New Jersey Audubon Tracks Endangered Jersey Shorebirds from South American to the Arctic

Sunday Jan 15 Read more: Cape May County Herald

For David Mizrahi, Vice President of Research and Monitoring for New Jersey Audubon, the job comes with tropical heat, huge mosquitos and plenty of deep mud. Because, for an ornithologist working on migratory shorebirds, the places to find wintering Jersey shorebirds are in northern South America, in regions of French Guiana, Suriname and the northeastern coastline of Brazil.

Chicago, IL

