Japan's military launches its first communications satellite

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Christian Science Monitor

Amid China's increasing maritime activities and North Korea's missile threat, the Kirameki-2 satellite - Japan's first military communications satellite - is designed to upgrade the communications networks for the country's Self Defense Forces. It lifted off on an H-2A rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan, and successfully entered its designated orbit after separating from the rocket, according to Japan's Defense Ministry.

Chicago, IL

