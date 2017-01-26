Japan's military launches its first communications satellite
Amid China's increasing maritime activities and North Korea's missile threat, the Kirameki-2 satellite - Japan's first military communications satellite - is designed to upgrade the communications networks for the country's Self Defense Forces. It lifted off on an H-2A rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan, and successfully entered its designated orbit after separating from the rocket, according to Japan's Defense Ministry.
