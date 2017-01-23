IAMGOLD Releases Q4'16 Preliminary Pr...

IAMGOLD Releases Q4'16 Preliminary Production Results And 2017 Guidance

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Seeking Alpha

Total production for 2016 is 813K Oz. Gold production in 2017 is expected to increase by 6.4% based on 865K Oz , mainly with a significant increase expected at the Westwood mine.

