Hispasat unveils next-gen 36W-1 satellite

19 hrs ago

Spanish satellite and telecommunications operator Hispasat has unveiled their Hispasat 36W-1 satellite at their headquarters in Madrid. The satellite will be put into orbit on January 27th using a Soyuz launch vehicle and will be launched from the European Spaceport of Kourou in French Guiana.

