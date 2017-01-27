Hispasat 36W-1 launch imminent

Hispasat 36W-1 launch imminent

Hispasat is launching its new communications satellite, Hispasat 36W-1 , from the European Spaceport located in Kourou, French Guiana tonight . The launch vehicle responsible for putting H36W-1 into its transfer orbit will be Arianespace's Soyuz vehicle.

Chicago, IL

