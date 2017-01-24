Europe's first 'all electric' satelli...

Europe's first 'all electric' satellite ready for launch

20 hrs ago Read more: Advanced-television.com

Toulouse, France-based Airbus Defence & Space is completing work on Eutelsat's 172B satellite, which it says is Europe's first-ever high-power all-electric satellite to be built in Europe. It will shortly be shipped to Kourou in French Guiana for launch in April.

Read more at Advanced-television.com.

Chicago, IL

