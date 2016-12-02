Turkey due to launch new intelligence satellite

The Gokturk-1, designed to meet the satellite imagery needs for the Turkish military with, was assembled by the Telespazio of Italy and Thales Alenia Space of France in Cannes. The new satellite went through environmental tests at Turkey's first Space Systems Integration and Testing Center in the Turkish Aerospace Industries' Akinci Air Base and was later sent to the Kourou Launch Center in French Guiana.

