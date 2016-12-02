Turkey due to launch new intelligence satellite
The Gokturk-1, designed to meet the satellite imagery needs for the Turkish military with, was assembled by the Telespazio of Italy and Thales Alenia Space of France in Cannes. The new satellite went through environmental tests at Turkey's first Space Systems Integration and Testing Center in the Turkish Aerospace Industries' Akinci Air Base and was later sent to the Kourou Launch Center in French Guiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07)
|Dec 7
|PearlzOfPeace
|23
|Suriname trade delegation heading to Guyana (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|ISRO's Indian satellite GSAT-16 in French Guian... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|doc
|1
|Hmong living in French Guiana (Jan '06)
|Sep '14
|collegestudent
|36
|Latin American countries, defining the region a... (Feb '13)
|Mar '14
|hi there
|2
|Meltdown pain felt in remnants of French empire (Mar '09)
|Jan '14
|Anonymous
|12
|Do you want to get pregnant or get your ex back... (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|joy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC