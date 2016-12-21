Reunion Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Haute Mana gold project
Reunion Gold Corporation is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement dated December 1, 2016 with Union Miniere de Saul , an arm's length private company. Pursuant to the option agreement Reunion has the right to acquire an 80% interest in the Haute Mana gold project in French Guiana, South America by completing a preliminary economic assessment on the project within a period of five years .
