Orange, SFR launch 4G, 4G+ in overseas territories
Orange said that it offers 4G services with download speeds of 150Mbps in all seven territories free of charge, while potential subscribers in the capital cities of the 'Antilles-Guyane' grouping - comprising Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Guiana, Saint-Martin and Saint Barthelemy - could access speeds of 300Mbps over Orange Caraibe's Caraibe - which operates in Guadeloupe, Martinique and French Guiana - markets 4G services with theoretical speeds of 70Mbps in Guadeloupe , Martinique and French Guiana . -suitable spectrum in a 4G frequency auction held by French telecoms watchdog Regulatory Authority for Electronic Communications and Posts in May 2016.
