Europe's version of GPS reaches operational milestone
Four Galileo navigation system satellites were launched on Nov. 17 from the European Space Agency's space port in Kourou, French Guiana. On December 15, the European Space Agency officially announced that the Galileo satellite navigation system, the European version of the U.S.'s GPS, is now in its "Initial Services" phase, the first step towards full operational capability.
