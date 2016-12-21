Europe's version of GPS reaches opera...

Europe's version of GPS reaches operational milestone

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Ocean Navigator

Four Galileo navigation system satellites were launched on Nov. 17 from the European Space Agency's space port in Kourou, French Guiana. On December 15, the European Space Agency officially announced that the Galileo satellite navigation system, the European version of the U.S.'s GPS, is now in its "Initial Services" phase, the first step towards full operational capability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ocean Navigator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec 7 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Suriname trade delegation heading to Guyana (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News ISRO's Indian satellite GSAT-16 in French Guian... (Oct '14) Oct '14 doc 1
Hmong living in French Guiana (Jan '06) Sep '14 collegestudent 36
News Latin American countries, defining the region a... (Feb '13) Mar '14 hi there 2
News Meltdown pain felt in remnants of French empire (Mar '09) Jan '14 Anonymous 12
Do you want to get pregnant or get your ex back... (Sep '13) Sep '13 joy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,494 • Total comments across all topics: 277,483,646

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC