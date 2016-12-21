EU to boost CARIBBEAN competitiveness by strengthening regional partnerships
TERRE, Guadeloupe -- The INTERREG V Caribbean, a multimillion dollar EU-funded program to strengthen regional partnerships, will be officially launched in Saint Lucia on Wednesday. In addition to boosting the economic competitiveness of the region's countries, the INTERREG V Caribbean program will also respond to environmental challenges and health issues, while promoting the joint cultural heritage of the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07)
|Dec 7
|PearlzOfPeace
|23
|Suriname trade delegation heading to Guyana (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|ISRO's Indian satellite GSAT-16 in French Guian... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|doc
|1
|Hmong living in French Guiana (Jan '06)
|Sep '14
|collegestudent
|36
|Latin American countries, defining the region a... (Feb '13)
|Mar '14
|hi there
|2
|Meltdown pain felt in remnants of French empire (Mar '09)
|Jan '14
|Anonymous
|12
|Do you want to get pregnant or get your ex back... (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|joy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC