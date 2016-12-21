EU to boost CARIBBEAN competitiveness...

EU to boost CARIBBEAN competitiveness by strengthening regional partnerships

Sunday Dec 11 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

TERRE, Guadeloupe -- The INTERREG V Caribbean, a multimillion dollar EU-funded program to strengthen regional partnerships, will be officially launched in Saint Lucia on Wednesday. In addition to boosting the economic competitiveness of the region's countries, the INTERREG V Caribbean program will also respond to environmental challenges and health issues, while promoting the joint cultural heritage of the region.

Chicago, IL

