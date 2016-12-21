Columbus Gold Gains Attention with Montagne d'Or Takeover Potential and Nevada Upside

December 16, 2016 Experts are speculating that Columbus Gold's Montagne d'Or project in French Guiana is a prime takeover target for Nord Gold, while the recently released maiden resource estimate for Eastside in Nevada underlines the potential for this early-stage development project. A string of recent news from Columbus Gold Corp. prompted several experts to comment on prospects for Montagne d'Or in French Guiana, and also on recent progress made at Eastside in Nevada.

