Arianespace Launches Turkish GOKTURK-1 Satellite

Arianespace has successfully launched the GOKTURK-1 satellite within the scope of a turnkey contract with Telespazio on behalf of the Turkish Undersecretariat for Defence Industries . The launch took place on December 5, 2016 at 10:51:44 a.m. local time, from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Space Ref.