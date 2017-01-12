Arianespace Caps Year With Ariane 5 L...

Arianespace Caps Year With Ariane 5 Launch of Star One D1 and JCSat-15

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: SPACE.com

European launch provider Arianespace completed its 11th and final launch of the year Dec. 21, putting satellites for Asia's and South America's largest regional operators on their way to the geostationary arc. The Ariane 5 rocket lifted off from Europe's Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana, at 3:30 p.m. EST carrying Embratel Star One of Brazil's multiband Star One D1 satellite and Japan-based Sky Perfect JSAT's JCSat-15.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SPACE.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Suriname trade delegation heading to Guyana (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News ISRO's Indian satellite GSAT-16 in French Guian... (Oct '14) Oct '14 doc 1
Hmong living in French Guiana (Jan '06) Sep '14 collegestudent 36
News Latin American countries, defining the region a... (Feb '13) Mar '14 hi there 2
News Meltdown pain felt in remnants of French empire (Mar '09) Jan '14 Anonymous 12
Do you want to get pregnant or get your ex back... (Sep '13) Sep '13 joy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,306 • Total comments across all topics: 277,937,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC