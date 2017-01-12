Arianespace Caps Year With Ariane 5 Launch of Star One D1 and JCSat-15

European launch provider Arianespace completed its 11th and final launch of the year Dec. 21, putting satellites for Asia's and South America's largest regional operators on their way to the geostationary arc. The Ariane 5 rocket lifted off from Europe's Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana, at 3:30 p.m. EST carrying Embratel Star One of Brazil's multiband Star One D1 satellite and Japan-based Sky Perfect JSAT's JCSat-15.

