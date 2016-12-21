Sit Ringside for a Rocket Launch in This Incredible New Video

The 1-minute video provides an up-close view of the Nov. 17 launch of four Galileo navigation satellites , which lifted off atop an Ariane 5 rocket from the Guiana Space Center in French Guiana. The successful launch brought the number of Galileo spacecraft in orbit to 18. The Galileo network - the European version of the United States' Global Positioning System - should begin providing initial navigation services toward the end of the year, European Space Agency officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.