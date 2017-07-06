The eatery that destroyed - French di...

The eatery that destroyed - French dining' in New York City

It's French Restaurant Week in New York City. A pre-Bastille Day celebration on East 60th Street is set for July 9. But the stuffy, snooty Le's and La's of legend are nowhere to be found, and the lineup of participating restaurants includes many that aren't remotely French - even casual Italian chain Fig & Olive.

Chicago, IL

