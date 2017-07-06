The eatery that destroyed - French dining' in New York City
It's French Restaurant Week in New York City. A pre-Bastille Day celebration on East 60th Street is set for July 9. But the stuffy, snooty Le's and La's of legend are nowhere to be found, and the lineup of participating restaurants includes many that aren't remotely French - even casual Italian chain Fig & Olive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ministers braced for possible Donald Trump visi...
|Jul 2
|totallydisgusted
|1
|Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest
|Jun 16
|loi
|3
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jun 16
|Bad Moon Rising
|147
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|277
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May '17
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Getready
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC