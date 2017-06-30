Tanker and cargo carrier collide in Channel, no injuries reported

LILLE, France: A tanker and a cargo ship collided in the Channel east of the English port of Dover early Saturday morning, but no injuries or pollution were reported, regional French maritime authorities said. The Seafrontier tanker had 27 crew members and 40,000 tonnes of hydrocarbons on board at the time of the accident at 3am in British waters while the Huayan Endeavour was not loaded but was carrying g a crew of 22, officials said.

