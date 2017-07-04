Ramdane Touhami's New French Empire

Ramdane Touhami's New French Empire

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New York Times

A large beauty emporium was scheduled to open here on Wednesday in the former foundry where Auguste Rodin's "The Thinker" was cast. It is the second Parisian outpost for L'Officine Universelle Buly - a three-year-old luxury cosmetics company founded by the kinetic French entrepreneur Ramdane Touhami.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ministers braced for possible Donald Trump visi... Jul 2 totallydisgusted 1
News Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest Jun 16 loi 3
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jun 16 Bad Moon Rising 147
News France's election proves it - America is now an... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 277
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May '17 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May '17 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May '17 Getready 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,489 • Total comments across all topics: 282,255,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC