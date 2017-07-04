Plan to kill France's President foiled

A man has been charged with plotting to assassinate French President Emmanuel Macron on Bastille Day during US President Donald Trump's visit to France, a spokeswoman for the Paris Prosecutor's office said Monday. Spokeswoman Agnes Thibault-Lecuivre told CNN a 23-year-old suspect had been arrested.

