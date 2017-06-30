Oscar winner Rylance co-writing Battl...

Oscar winner Rylance co-writing Battle of Homestead play

Read more: Connecticut Post

In this May 14, 2016, file photo, British actor Mark Rylance poses for photographers during a photo call for the film "The BFG" at the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. The Oscar- and Tony Award-winner was set to visit Munhall, Pa., on Thursday, July 6, 2017, to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the 1892 Homestead Strike, a labor dispute that turned deadly when thousands of steelworkers and townspeople clashed with Pinkerton guards hired by steel magnate Andrew Carnegie and industrialist Henry Clay Frick.

