One dead, six wounded in Toulouse shooting

9 hrs ago

One person was shot dead and six others injured, two seriously, when a gunman opened fire in the southern French city of Toulouse late Monday, a local source said. Local press reported that a gunman on a scooter opened fire at around 9:00 pm in the La Reynerie district of Toulouse.

Chicago, IL

