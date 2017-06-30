Media comes out fighting as Trump bat...

Media comes out fighting as Trump batters CNN logo man in mock wrestling video

Donald Trump has provoked anger after tweeting a mocked-up video of him beating up a man with a CNN logo over his face - as ministers are understood to be braced for a presidential visit. The 28-second clip shared on Sunday shows Mr Trump tackling a man to the floor and pummelling him in a video taken from pro-wrestling event Wrestlemania XXIII.

