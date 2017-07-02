French media reports: 8 injured in sh...

French media reports: 8 injured in shooting near mosque

10 hrs ago

French media reports say eight people have been injured in a shooting near a mosque in the southern city of Avignon in what appears to be a criminal settling of scores. Local magistrate Laure Chabaud was quoted by La Provence and Le Dauphine Libere as saying that the mosque did not appear to be the target of the Sunday night shooting.

