French far-left leader calls day of protest, says Macron drunk on power
French President Emmanuel Macron looks on as he stands with crew of the submarine 'Le Terrible' and Chief of the Special General Staff Admiral Bernard Rogel during a visit to the missile room of the vessel, whilst at sea on July 4, 2017. Picture taken July 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ministers braced for possible Donald Trump visi...
|Jul 2
|totallydisgusted
|1
|Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest
|Jun 16
|loi
|3
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jun 16
|Bad Moon Rising
|147
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|277
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May '17
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Getready
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC