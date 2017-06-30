France raises its environmental game with ambitious new climate package
Newly appointed French Ecology Minister Nicolas Hulot kisses good bye former Ecology Minister Segolene Royal during the handover ceremony at the Ecology Ministry in Paris, France, 17 May 2017. [ Etienne Laurent/EPA ] With plans to make France carbon neutral and phase out fossil fuel-powered vehicles by 2040, Paris is showing new levels of ambition when it comes to the environment.
