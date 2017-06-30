France raises its environmental game ...

France raises its environmental game with ambitious new climate package

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: EurActiv.com

Newly appointed French Ecology Minister Nicolas Hulot kisses good bye former Ecology Minister Segolene Royal during the handover ceremony at the Ecology Ministry in Paris, France, 17 May 2017. [ Etienne Laurent/EPA ] With plans to make France carbon neutral and phase out fossil fuel-powered vehicles by 2040, Paris is showing new levels of ambition when it comes to the environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ministers braced for possible Donald Trump visi... Jul 2 totallydisgusted 1
News Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest Jun 16 loi 3
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jun 16 Bad Moon Rising 147
News France's election proves it - America is now an... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 277
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May '17 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May '17 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May '17 Getready 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Pirates
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,931 • Total comments across all topics: 282,313,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC