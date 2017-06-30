A France Operator and Government Focus on Providing Ultra Fast Speed Mobile and Fixed Broadband to Drive Market Growth Summary In 2016, France generated telecom service revenue of US$37.5bn , a decline of 0.5% in EUR from 2015 due to further decline in ARPS as a result of competition induced price cuts. Mobile data was the largest revenue contributing segment and accounted for 28.6% of total service revenue in 2016, closely followed by the fixed broadband segment with 28.3%.

