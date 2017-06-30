France Launches Two New High-speed Ra...

France Launches Two New High-speed Rail Lines

France inaugurated two new high-speed rail lines Saturday linking the capital to the western cities of Bordeaux and Rennes in what is likely to be the last launches of their kind for years as public cash becomes increasingly scarce. The state-owned SNCF railway operator expects 35,000 passengers to use the new route to Bordeaux daily and 30,000 to use the line to Rennes.

