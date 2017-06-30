EU approves PSA's acquisition of Opel from General Motors

In this March 6, 2017 file photo CEO of PSA Carlos Tavares, Opel CEO Karl-Thomas Neumann, right, and GM CEO Mary Barra, left, pose for photographers after addressing the media in Paris, France. On Wednesday, July 5, 2017 the European Union has approved French automaker PSA's acquisition of Opel and British brand Vauxhall from General Motors.

