Donald Trump set for visit to Scotland ahead of French trip for Bastille Day

14 hrs ago

Donald Trump could be set for a trip to Scotland by heading to his Menie golf resort during a visit to the UK. The US president is set to visit the UK on his way to France for Bastille Day celebrations on July 14 but his trip won't be confirmed until a day before his arrival in a bid to miss anti-Trump protesters.

Chicago, IL

