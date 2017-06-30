Donald Trump set for visit to Scotland ahead of French trip for Bastille Day
Donald Trump could be set for a trip to Scotland by heading to his Menie golf resort during a visit to the UK. The US president is set to visit the UK on his way to France for Bastille Day celebrations on July 14 but his trip won't be confirmed until a day before his arrival in a bid to miss anti-Trump protesters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ministers braced for possible Donald Trump visi...
|3 hr
|totallydisgusted
|1
|Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest
|Jun 16
|loi
|3
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jun 16
|Bad Moon Rising
|147
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|277
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May '17
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Getready
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC