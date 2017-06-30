Art mixes with the aquatic for Paris ...

Art mixes with the aquatic for Paris Couture Week

Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

Art, color and aquatic musing defined Monday's energetic installment of Paris Couture week - with fashion insiders dashing from fall-winter collections to celebrity-filled soirees. Designer Bertrand Guyon took the iconic Parisian couturier's passion for painting Monday to produce a diaphanous collection of couture gowns that fluttered by guests at Paris' Place Vendome.

Chicago, IL

