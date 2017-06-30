Anderson's bridge series at Art Loft
An exhibit of recent paintings by local artist Angela Anderson will open with a First Friday Art Walk reception July 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Art Loft, 385 Main St. . The show will continue through Aug. 27. In April, Anderson made her first trip to Toulouse, France's most Hispanic and fifth largest city, and fell in love with Le Pont Neuf, a bridge built in 1544 and strikingly wide for its time, while painting in the streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest
|Jun 16
|loi
|3
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jun 16
|Bad Moon Rising
|147
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|277
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May '17
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Macron your Presi...
|159
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC