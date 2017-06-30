Anderson's bridge series at Art Loft

14 hrs ago Read more: Herald Gazette

An exhibit of recent paintings by local artist Angela Anderson will open with a First Friday Art Walk reception July 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Art Loft, 385 Main St. . The show will continue through Aug. 27. In April, Anderson made her first trip to Toulouse, France's most Hispanic and fifth largest city, and fell in love with Le Pont Neuf, a bridge built in 1544 and strikingly wide for its time, while painting in the streets.

