American brands move to Paris to kick off couture week

Actress Kirsten Dunst wandered among the flowers in the stone courtyard of the Left Bank show and looked ethereal in a black, floaty tulle gown as she was snapped by photographers. The historic old stone cloisters lent an otherworldly feel to the collection of frothy, spell-binding looks that seemed to merge the tulle of 1900s gowns with styles of the low-slung gaucho.

