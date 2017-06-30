American brands move to Paris to kick...

American brands move to Paris to kick off couture week

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Actress Kirsten Dunst wandered among the flowers in the stone courtyard of the Left Bank show and looked ethereal in a black, floaty tulle gown as she was snapped by photographers. The historic old stone cloisters lent an otherworldly feel to the collection of frothy, spell-binding looks that seemed to merge the tulle of 1900s gowns with styles of the low-slung gaucho.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ministers braced for possible Donald Trump visi... 9 hr totallydisgusted 1
News Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest Jun 16 loi 3
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jun 16 Bad Moon Rising 147
News France's election proves it - America is now an... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 277
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May '17 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May '17 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May '17 Getready 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,601 • Total comments across all topics: 282,197,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC