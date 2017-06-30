Alstoma s Citadis Dualis Tram-Train E...

Alstoma s Citadis Dualis Tram-Train Enters Commercial Service on the...

Alstom's Citadis Dualis tram-trains will start commercial service tomorrow on the section of the T11 Express line that runs between Epinay-sur-Seine and Le Bourget. The first Citadis Dualis was delivered to SNCF Mobilites for Ile-de-France in August 2016 followed by a delivery rate of one train per month, making it possible to carry out tests progressively.

Chicago, IL

