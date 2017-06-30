8 wounded in France mosque shooting

8 wounded in France mosque shooting

MARSEILLE: Eight people including a girl were lightly wounded late Sunday in a shooting in front of a mosque in the southeast French city of Avignon , the prosecutor's office said, ruling out terrorism. According to initial accounts taken on the spot, at least two men got out of a car around 10:30pm near the mosque and opened fire, including with a shotgun, the prosecutor's office said.

Chicago, IL

